Thomas William Ramage 11/12/1941 – 12/26/2022

On December 26, 2022, Thomas William Ramage passed away at the age of 81.

His final days were spent surrounded by his loving wife, Sandi, and his daughters, Tami, Susan and Holly.

Tom lived his life exactly as he wanted: as the best teacher, husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Tom devoted his life to education, beginning his career at the age of 21 in the Clovis Unified School District and remaining there for 40 years.

It is difficult to overestimate the profound impact that Tom had on his students during his long career.

Perhaps this is best exemplified by the numerous letters, visits and testaments from his students, even decades after he taught them.

For many, Tom was a dedicated educator with a gift for sharing his knowledge and a wonderful sense of humor.

For others, Tom offered much-needed encouragement, stability and unwavering support during challenging times.

His dedication to kids extended past the school year, as a camp counselor and director at Bob Mathias/Alta Sierra Summer Camp.

The relationships formed there were truly life-altering, forging decades-long friendships with his camp family, who affectionately know him as “Bobo”. At camp, Tom was greatly admired as a mentor, leader and friend.

Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Dick, and his parents, James and Ruth.

At this time, the family requests that you share your thoughts about Tom on his memorial site at Forever Missed. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a future date.