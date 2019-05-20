This week is National Public Works Week

You turn the faucet and water comes out. You put out the trash and a truck picks it up. You go to the bus stop and climb aboard a transit vehicle. All thanks to the public works professionals who keep Central California Cities operating. Public works professionals include those who manage water, sewer, public transportation, and refuse removal systems as well as those responsible for maintaining public buildings and grounds. Because these services occur each day across our community, it is all too easy to take those who make it happen for granted. This is the week to say thank you!

May 19-25 has been designated by the American Public Works Association as National Public Works Week.

Your chance to learn more about the services these hard-working women and men provide to our community daily and to say thank-you will occur at the Old Town Friday Farmer’s Market on May 24 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Clovis, California. At that event the Clovis Public Utilities Department will be providing water conservation materials to residents such as low-flow showerheads, faucet aerators and toilet leak detecting tablets. There will also be lots of fun giveaways for children, plus kids of all ages will be able to get close up and personal with a refuse truck, water truck, construction vehicles, and more. You can find them on Pollasky Avenue, between Bullard Avenue and Seventh Street.

Contact Information:

Karl Kienow, Central California APWA Chapter President (559) 326-1400 or Amber Adams, Central California APWA Chapter Secretary (559) 733-0440