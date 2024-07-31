Things to know and places to go: The California 9/11 Memorial

July 28, 2024 — Fashioned in the quiet reverence of Never Forget Lane, stands a monument that transcends time—an enduring symbol of remembrance and resilience. The California 9/11 Memorial, crafted by Pelco and its late CEO David McDonald, solemnly honors the 2,977 lives lost in the tragic events of September 11, 2001. More than just a physical tribute, it serves as a beacon of unity and strength for the community and beyond.

Each year, on the anniversary of that fateful day, citizens, first responders, and military personnel gather here for a tradition-steeped ceremony. This year’s event, scheduled from 8:30 am to 9:30 am on September 11, 2024, promises to be a poignant moment of reflection and solidarity. Amidst the backdrop of the Memorial’s iconic 110-foot flagpole—an homage to the 110 floors of the Twin Towers—the ceremony will pay homage to the heroic spirits who sacrificed everything to save others.

But beyond the annual ceremony, the California 9/11 Memorial invites visitors to experience a personal journey of reflection at any time of year. From the somber audio/video presentations recounting the events of that historic day to the poignant sculptures honoring civilian heroes and first responders, the Memorial offers a profound opportunity for contemplation and tribute.

Visiting the Memorial outside of the annual event allows for a deeply personal experience. The tranquil surroundings and thoughtfully curated exhibits provide a space for quiet introspection, far from the bustle of daily life. Each element of the Memorial—from the original Memorial Stone and bronze plaques to the sculptures by the late John Parsons—tells a story of courage, sacrifice, and the enduring human spirit.

In the stillness of a weekday afternoon, one can walk through the site and engage with the interactive presentations via QR codes, which offer detailed timelines and personal accounts of the events of September 11. This allows visitors to connect with the history on a deeper level, fostering a personal understanding and appreciation of the sacrifices made that day.

The Memorial stands not just as a reminder of tragedy but as a testament to the indomitable spirit of America. It’s a place where visitors can reflect on the past, honor the fallen, and find strength in the resilience of our nation.

Partnering with the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, the Memorial also hosts the annual One Voice event, where local students join together in musical unity—a touching reminder that through education and remembrance, we ensure that future generations understand and appreciate the significance of September 11.

Established officially in 2019, the Memorial is more than just a static monument; it’s a living tribute upheld by community participation and support. Public safety agencies, community organizations, and local schools collaborate to promote active remembrance and engagement throughout the year.

Whether you visit during the quiet moments of a weekday afternoon or join in the solemnity of the annual ceremony, the California 9/11 Memorial stands to reaffirm the enduring American spirit. It invites us all to pause, reflect, and honor the memory of those who perished, ensuring that their legacy lives on in our hearts and minds.