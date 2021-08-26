Thieves with Thousands of Stolen Mail Arrested

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On August 17, Clovis Police detectives served a search warrant at an apartment complex in Fresno. During the search, detectives found thousands of stolen mail from over 100 addresses across the Central Valley including Clovis and some as far as San Diego.

Clovis PD arrested two suspects, 32-year-old Randall McKinney and 34-year-old Bobbi Heiss, both of Fresno.

Both have been booked into Fresno County Jail with a number of charges that include identity theft with prior convictions, possession of forged checks and card making equipment, and mail theft.

Heiss was also charged with a felony for committing a crime while on bail.

The list of charges are expected to increase as additional victims of the mail theft are currently being contacted.

The Clovis Police Department encourages residents to avoid being victims of mail theft by checking your mail often and if possible, go “paperless” for bills and bank statements.

With stolen mail, criminals can get access to personal information and documents that can be used to steal your identity. They can open accounts in your name and commit fraud.

Report any suspicious activity or thefts in progress to Clovis PD by calling 911 or (559) 324-2800.

The U.S. Postal Service has a free service called “Informed Delivery.” This free service allows residents to “digitally preview” their own mail and be able to manage their soon-to-arrive packages.

To sign up for free on their secure website here: https://informeddelivery.usps.com/…/intro/start.action