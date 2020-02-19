Thieves Wanted for Bicycle Theft

The Clovis Police Dept. is searching for two unknown suspects wanted for felony grand theft at local bicycle shop, Clovis Bicycle located at Bullard and Minnewawa intersection.

Video surveillance on Saturday, Feb 8 at around 4 p.m., showed each suspect stealing a bicycle and leaving the store without paying.

The bicycle models that were stolen were a Terra Trike Rover x8 and a Redline Romp. Both were blue in color.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2556 or contact Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 490-STOP.

CPD Case 20-09114.