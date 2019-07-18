Thieves go on shopping spree with stolen wallet from grocery store

Four men are suspected of stealing a wallet from a Vons grocery store in Clovis, and then spent nearly $3,000 with the victim’s stolen credit cards at a Target store in Clovis.

