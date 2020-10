On Monday, Oct. 12, just after 2 p.m., two unidentified thieves walked in and stole eight laptops from the Best Buy on Willow and Herndon Avenues.

Video surveillance shows two unidentified males entering the store, walking over to the laptops section and stealing eight Lenovo laptops before making a quick getaway from the store.

If anyone has information regarding the two suspects, contact Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2556 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

CPD Case 20-60566.