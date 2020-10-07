Thief Burglarizes Tobacco Shop at Shaw and Minnewawa (Video)

Clovis PD is asking the community in identifying an unknown burglary suspect after breaking into the Clovis Discount Cigarettes at the Wild West Village Shopping Center on Shaw and Minnewawa Avenues.

The incident took place roughly after 4 a.m. on September 30, 2020.

Video surveillance from Clovis PD shows the thief walking by the store front of the tobacco store. Moments later, video from inside the store shows the individual breaking into through the wall from a vacant commercial space next door.

After entering the store, the burglar would make his way through the store stealing cigarette cartons and other store items before making his exit through the same hole.

If anyone has any information regarding the thief, please contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2556 or contact Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

CPD Case 20-57993.