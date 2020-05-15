Theft Crew Arrested After Stealing $14,000 from Dick’s Sporting Goods

Since May 1, Clovis PD has been called to Dicks Sporting Goods at the Clovis Crossing Shopping Center at Herndon and Clovis, on five separate occasions for retail theft.

In each of those reports, it involved a local theft crew of three to four people entering the store, grabbing large amounts of Nike clothing and walk out with paying. The theft crew has stolen approximately $14,000 worth of merchandise from the retailer.

With the collaboration with store staff and witnesses, Clovis police officers were able to identify several of the suspects.

On May 13, the band of thieves struck again leaving Dick’s Sporting Goods with $3,800 worth of Nike clothing. But this time, detectives on surveillance was able to catch the thieves in action. They quickly moved in and arrested three suspects.

19-year-old Schirell Cummings, 18-year-old Michael Ivory, and a 16-year-old juvenile, all of Fresno, were arrested for:

Grand theft

Looting

Conspiracy to commit a crime

Cummings and Ivory were booked into the Fresno County Jail and later posted bail. The juvenile was cited and released to a guardian.

A search warrant related to this case was served in Fresno on the 3000 block of North Hughes. At the location, authorities found evidence related to the thefts.

Another search was conducted in the 900 block of East Grove where a stolen AR-15 reported out of Fresno was found.

This case is still an ongoing investigation, Clovis detectives are working closely with the Fresno Police Department as similar thefts have taken place at the Fresno Dick’s Sporting Goods.