Theater West Presents Freaky Friday the Musical

Combining humor with magic, Clovis West High School presented Freaky Friday at the Mercedes Edwards Theater. Performances on September 27, 28, and October 3-5 featured evening showings at 7:30 p.m. A matinee was offered on October 5 at 2 p.m.

The musical was based on the book Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers with the Disney Theatrical Productions stage adaptation by Bridget Carpenter. Music was by Tom Kitt with lyrics written by Brian Yorkey.

“I saw Freaky Friday at PCPA in Santa Maria and loved the storyline,” says director, Sandra Hahn. “I thought it would be a good story for the October slot.”

The poignant yet humorous show highlights the relationship between a daughter, Ellie, who is unhappy with her mother, Katherine, her brother, Fletcher, and soon-to-be stepfather, Mike. Katherine is occupied with planning her own wedding and does not understand her daughter.

Ellie and Katherine have a confrontation that cumulates with a magic hourglass breaking, and they enter each other’s bodies, much to their dismay. The resulting attempts of the two to play along with their new roles and personalities after failed attempts to switch back to their original bodies make up much of the plot. They are determined to find the matching hourglass to return to their correct bodies.

Katherine goes off to high school, and Ellie half-heartedly attempts a magazine interview and, even more half-heartedly, interacts with Mike. The role reversals lead to hidden secrets, teenage crushes, and an improved understanding of each other after experiencing each other’s lives.

They return to their original bodies, but it takes more than an hourglass to get them there.

Songs and dance performances, including “I Got This,” “Somebody’s Got to Take the Blame,” “The Other Hourglass,” are well orchestrated and performed. Playing the lead characters, both Dezi Heinz and Aamina Farooqi gave strong vocal performances.

Main Cast:

Ellie Blake/Aamina Farooqi

Katherine Blake/Dezi Heinz

Fletcher Blake/Jay McAledvey & Cuyler Williams

Mike/Xavier Gonzalez

Gretchen/Allie Jeschien

Hannah/Jade Lounephom

Adam/Jason Fortner

Savannah/Andrea Ceron

Torrey/Jessica Cardin

Coming soon: Elf Jr., the Musical, will run December 12-14 at the Kastner Multiple Purpose Room.

In 2020, Theatre West’s presentation of Women & War will run January 30-February 1, February 6-8, at Dan Pessano Theater.