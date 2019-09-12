The Weekend Blender returns to Sierra Vista Mall

The weekend of September 7-8, 2019, found shoppers, Wonder Woman and Spiderman side by side as superheroes took over Center Court at Sierra Vista Mall. Hosted by Diehardz & Son and run by Pete Salazar, the highly anticipated Weekend Blender attracted a wide range of interested participants and families.

An eclectic gathering of vendors displayed a variety of products such as jewelry, comic books, toys, clothing, games, and services. Kids, many in costume, marveled at the seemingly never-ending array of toys and comic books.

“I wish I could come here for my birthday,” said one youngster. “They’re a whole lot of things I could get!”

Among the special guests was actress Danielle Kennedy, whose credits include Girl Meets World, American Horror Stories and Parks, and Recreation.

This is my first time at the Weekend Blender,” she said. “It’s fun. It’s great. It’s just amazing to see all these people in superhero costumes and having so much fun. The kids are really enjoying it.”

A major attraction was the Kids Zone and Cosplay contest. A scavenger hunt was held for kids age 15 and under to collect superhero signatures, and a demonstration was held for those who wanted to perfect their lightsaber skills. A Cosplay Competition took place on both Saturday and Sunday and highlighted the creativity of the participants.

“A lot of people came out for the Weekend Blender,” said Alyssa Riojas, Sierra Vista’s Office Manager. “Security enjoyed it. They just got new uniforms, so they looked different than what people were used to, and were mistaken for being in costume.”

If you missed this fantastic family-friendly event, never fear. You will have another opportunity on February 22, 2020, when the Weekend Blender will return to Sierra Vista.

For more information, visit sierravistamall.com or https://www.facebook.com/diehardzandson