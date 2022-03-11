The Monuments of the California 9/11 Memorial

In Spring of 2019 the City of Clovis teamed up with Cook Land Development to expand the 9/11 Memorial site.

For this expansion project, the California 9/11 Memorial Board worked with community members, local design firms, and national artists.

All costs associated with the expansion were paid for through private donations. The site of the memorial was gifted to The California 9/11 Memorial to ensure that the legacy started by David McDonald and the promise to never forget, be realized for generations to come.

The monuments that make up the Memorial expansion are ways to honor and remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Inscribed in the monuments are the names of first responders who perished such as police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and other first responders.

The expansion included a water feature which represents design elements from the National 9/11 Memorial in New York City.

The Twin Towers and the Pentagon monument is set at a 1/100th scale, with names of military and first responders etched in the stone. The Twin Tower monument is placed strategically so at 8:46 a.m., the sun will shine between the towers and onto a monument of two firefighters.

Another symbolic aspect created by civil engineers includes a design that casts a shadow on the Pentagon where the plane impacted.

The bronze statue of two firemen running towards the towers to save lives is placed right in front of the tower monument. There are also storyboards that are set around the memorial that are full of facts and information about the attacks.

Plaques also surround the memorial paying respects to those who lost their lives as well as the heroic men and women. Every part of the memorial holds its own symbolic reference to the attacks.

In September 2019, the Memorial expansion’s first phase was completed. Dozens of dedicated crewmembers worked around the clock to ensure it was completed in time for the annual remembrance event.

This past year, at the 20th anniversary ceremony, additional monuments were unveiled. These monuments include a Flight 93 memorial, and the planting of the Survivor Tree.

One of the new statues is NYPD officer Moira Smith. Smith lost her life assisting and rescuing victims stuck in the Twin Towers. Smith’s family was in attendance at the 20th anniversary ceremony for the dedication of the statue in her honor.

Another new addition, is the Wounded Warrior statue. This statue serves as a reminder of the wounds that are both visible and invisible for the first responders and the family members involved.

The Cook Land Company spent a lot of time working out the details on how to create a replica of Flight 93 in a respectful way. They chose to create a monument made up of materials from the actual aircraft.

The Survivor Tree is a Callery pear tree, which became known as the “Survivor Tree” after enduring the September 11, 2001 terror attacks at the World Trade Center.

These monuments pay homage to the horrific yet heroic acts on September 11. May we never forget.

The memorial is open 24-hours a day 365 days a year, and the site is set up for people to come out, sit, and reflect.