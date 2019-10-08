The Meat Market’s Grilling Competition Crowns a Champion

The Fresno Meat Market at Fowler and Shepherd held its Meat Market Mania Competition finals on Saturday, Oct 5. The barbecue challenge competitors faced – Ribs!

Justin Andrews, along with Duffy and Paula Johnson, returned after their first and second-place wins in the first round in Clovis on Sept. 14. They challenged Michael Rojas and Jed Sewel who took first and second place at the Fresno location on September 28.

Justin’s secret to the best ribs is to cook them “low and slow.” He let them cook for a good 4 1⁄2 hours to tender perfection.

Duffy and Paula smoked their ribs in a barrel with Pa Paw’s Killer BBQ sauce for that smokey flavor they hoped would win them the championship belt and trip to Cancun.

Michael Rojas of Me & Mom’s BBQ uses his mom’s secret BBQ sauce along with peach wood in the grilling barrel.

Voters chose the winner and the grand prize went to Jed Sewel who says you must know your rubs as it’s all about chemistry and consistency, but most of all, just have fun with it.

If you are a master griller but you missed this years event, not to worry. Marketing Director Chris Caillier is pleased with the response to his brainchild and will make the Meat Market Mania an annual event.