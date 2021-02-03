The Last Sears in Fresno County Announces Closure

Tori Lavon
The last Sears store in Fresno County will soon be closing its doors.

In February of 2019, Sears suffered a financial crisis and filed for bankruptcy. Hundreds of their stores across the country closed.

Last year, the Sears at Manchester Mall in Fresno, shut its doors as a result from the bankruptcy.

The Clovis location at Sierra Vista Mall, however, is closing based on a legal matter of property which is a separate issue from the Sears franchise.

“It has nothing to do with Sears, it is more of a procedural issue going on in the courts to get things to settle up,” said Andrew Haussler, the Community & Economic Development Director for the City of Clovis.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, a liquidator is set to begin adjusting prices to the merchandise.

No date has been announced when the store will close.

