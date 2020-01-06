The Community Clean Up Schedule for Spring 2020 is Out Now

The Spring cycle will run from the beginning of January to the end of June. Residents can expect to receive their flyers in the mail in these upcoming weeks.

In the meantime, you can refer to The City of Clovis website to determine your cleanup date: https://cityofclovis.com/public-utilities/recycling-and-refuse/community-clean-up/

From The City of Clovis: You can access this info via the PDF map or by using the CCU Viewer, which allows you to type in your address and go straight to your date.

As always, you can call the Solid Waste office at (559) 324-2604 if you have any questions.