The Clovis Rodeo is Back for 2021

Tori Lavon
A rodeo participant holds on tight as his horse bucks during the bronc riding competition at the 2016 Clovis Rodeo. (CR Photo)

The Clovis Rodeo Association is planning to host their 107th Clovis Rodeo from April 21 to 25.

Last year’s rodeo was cancelled due to COVID-19. This year, the association said they would adapt to the current health regulations stating:

“…We have been working hard to make sure planning includes all necessary health and safety protocols. While we recognize the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause disruptions and that planning may need to be adapted as we move forward, it is the Clovis Rodeo’s intention to proceed with the rodeo as planned.

The health and well-being of our guests and rodeo family will always be our top priority. We ask for the community’s support and patience in the coming months as we work together to move forward. Like you we are excited to plan for the future. We remain Cowboy Strong and will do our best to face these new challenges.”

The Clovis Rodeo is a staple in the community. It is one of the oldest and largest rodeos in the country attracting 50,000 fans annually.

In 2019, the economic impact of the rodeo brought $15 million into the Clovis community.

Ticket sales will be announced when it gets closer to the event.

For more information on the Clovis Rodeo, visit www.clovisrodeo.com.

