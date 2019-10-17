The Clovis Recreation Center Fall Programs are Here

Registration is currently open for the fall recreation activities offered by the Clovis Recreation Center. Sports leagues for everyone from adults to toddlers are offered, along with arts and crafts and science classes.

SPORTS

2019 Start Smart Tennis – Fall 2019

The Start Smart Tennis Program is a developmentally appropriate introductory sports program for children 5-7 years old. This tennis program prepares children for organized sports in a fun, non-threatening environment and allows children the opportunity to work one-on-one with a parent. All participants will receive a program t-shirt and a certificate of completion.

Registration costs $50 and the program runs from Nov. 7 through Dec. 19.

2019 Fall Start Smart Basketball – Fall 2019

The Start Smart Basketball program is a developmentally appropriate introductory sports program for children 3-5 years old. This program prepares children for organized sports, in a fun, non-threatening environment. Parents are required to assist with the fun and age appropriate drills. All participants will receive a certificate of completion and t-shirt.

The registration fee is $50 and the program runs Nov. 5 through Dec. 14.

2019 Fall Start Smart Lacrosse – Fall 2019

The Start Smart Lacrosse Program is a developmentally appropriate introductory sports program for children 5-7 years old. This tennis program prepares children for organized sports, in a fun non-threatening environment and allows children the opportunity to work one-on-one with a parent. All participants will receive a program t-shirt and a certificate of completion.

The registration fee is $50 and runs from Nov. 6 through Dec. 18.

2019 Fall Start Smart Soccer – Fall 2019

The Start Smart soccer program is a developmentally appropriate introductory sports program for children 3-4 years old. This program prepares children for organized sports, in a fun non-threatening environment. Parents are required to assist with the fun and age appropriate drills. All participants will receive a certificate of completion and t-shirt.

The registration fee is $50 and the program runs from Nov 4 through Dec 14.

2019 Fall Tiny Kickers – Fall 2019

Tiny Kickers is a 7-week instructional indoor soccer league which helps 4-5 year olds understand and break down the game of soccer. All children are guaranteed one clinic, six regular season games and one hour of practice per week. The league fee pays for player uniform, team pictures and awards. Practice can take place Mondays 5:15 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. depending on coach’s availability. Games are scheduled for Saturday Mornings at 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

The registration fee is $90 and the program runs from Nov. 9 through Dec. 21.

2019 Fall Tiny Tumblers – Fall 2019

This 6-week Tiny Tumblers program helps participants understand basic body control and develop basic motor skills. Participants will practice somersaulting, rolling and balancing in a safe and fun environment. Tiny Tumblers II is an extension of the Tiny Tumblers I class which will allow children to learn new skills and more complex routines. Our tumbling program finalizes with Tiny Tumblers III which prepares children for gymnastics. All participants will receive a program t-shirt and a certificate of completion.

This program runs from Nov. 4 through Dec. 14 and the registration fee is $50.

2019 Fall Toddler Basketball – Fall 2019

The basketball camp helps toddlers develop fundamental basketball skills, motor skills, confidence, and social skills. Toddlers will partake in drills that help develop shooting, passing, and dribbling. Parents are required to assist with the fun and age appropriate drills. All participants will receive a certificate of completion.

This program runs from Nov. 5 through Dec. 14 and costs $40 to register.

2019 Fall Toddler Soccer – Fall 2019

This soccer camp helps toddlers develop fundamental soccer skills, motor skills, confidence, and social skills. Toddlers will partake in drills that help develop shooting, tapping, passing, and dribbling. Parents are required to assist with the fun and age appropriate drills. All participants will receive a certificate of completion.

The registration fee is $40 and the program runs Nov. 4 through Dec. 14.

2019 Fall Roller Skating – Fall 2019

This roller skate programs is designed for children to build confidence while skating and develop basic skating skills. Training walkers will be provided to help children balance as they learn to move around in skates. All children are required to have their own skates (Quad skates recommended ). All participants will receive a certificate of completion and t-shirt.

Registration cost is $45 and the program runs from Nov. 4 through Dec. 14.

2019 Fall Middle School Basketball Camp – Fall 2019

This 6-week Middle School Basketball Camp helps participants develop fundamental basketball skills such as shooting, passing, and dribbling, in a safe and fun environment. Participants will meet once a week, and practice progressive drills, with a qualified recreation leader. All participants will receive a program tee-shirt and certificate of completion.

Registration costs $65 and the program runs from Nov. 9 through Dec. 14.

2019 Fall Adult Basketball League – Fall 2019

The league registration fee for this 7-week league is $370 and includes seven regular season games and an end of season tournament for the top six teams in the league. The top two teams receive league shirts. All games will have two qualified officials. For a copy of the rules click the ‘Downloads” link at the top of the Clovis Recreation Center webpage.

Basketball Rec 18+ (Thursday Nights) 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Basketball 30+ (Sundays) 3:00 PM – 7:30 p.m.

Basketball Lower Rec 18+ (Sundays) 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Individual Basketball Rec 18+ Sign-up Sundays/ Thursday ($50)

2019 Fall Adult Indoor Soccer Leagues – Fall 2019

The league registration fee for this 7-week league is $370 and includes six regular season games and an end of season tournament for the top six teams that qualify. The top six teams will receive league t-shirts. All games will have qualified officials. For a copy of the rules click the ‘Downloads” link at the top of the Clovis Recreation Center webpage. The following is a list of the individual soccer leagues that are offered at the Clovis Recreation Center:

Coed 18+ Thursdays 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Coed 30+ Sundays 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

This program runs Nov. 4 through Dec. 26.

2019 Fall Adult Lacrosse League – Fall 2019

Join the new men’s indoor lacrosse league. Season consists of seven games and playoffs for the top six teams. The top two teams receive league t-shirts. All games will have two qualified officials and score keeper. Games are held on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. -10:00 p.m.

This program runs from Oct. 30 through Dec. 18 and registration costs are from $50 to $225.

2019 Fall Girls Softball Camp – Fall 2019

This 6-week Girl’s Softball Camp helps participants develop fundamental softball skills such as throwing, fielding, catching, and hitting. Participants will meet once a week, and practice progressive drills, with a qualified recreation leader. All participants will receive a program tee-shirt and certificate of completion.

Registration costs $65 and the program runs from Nov. 9 through Dec. 14.

2019 Fall Soccer Camp – Fall 2019

This 6-week soccer camp helps participants develop fundamental soccer skills such as shooting, passing, dribbling, and receiving in a safe and fun environment. Participants will meet once a week and practice progressive drills, with a qualified recreation leader. All participants will receive a program tee-shirt, certificate and a soccer ball.

The registration fee is $65 and the program runs Nov 9 through Dec 21.

2019 Fall Tennis Camp – Fall 2019

This 6-week tennis camp helps participants develop fundamental skills such as striking, footwork, and serving, in a safe and fun environment. Participants will meet once a week and practice progressive drills, with a qualified recreation leader. All participants will receive a program tee shirt and certificate of completion.

The registration fee is $65 and the programs runs from Nov. 12 through Dec. 14.

This 6-week basketball camp helps participants develop fundamental basketball skills such as shooting, passing, and dribbling in a safe and fun environment. Participants will meet once a week and practice progressive drills with a qualified recreation leader. All participants will receive a program tee-shirt and certificate of completion.

2019 Fall Youth Basketball Camp – Fall 2019

The registration fee is $65 and the program runs Nov. 9 through Dec. 14.

CRAFTS AND CLASSES

2019 Fall Holiday Arts & Crafts – Fall 2019

The arts & crafts program is designed for children to experience their creative side. Participants will create various holiday themed projects involving color painting, cutting, glueing, beading and & much more!!! Each session the participant will create a masterpiece to take home.

Registration cost is $25 and runs from Nov. 5 through Dec. 19.

2019 Fall Preschool Science – Fall 2019

The preschool science class is designed to encourage children ages 4-5 to appreciate science by exploring specific scientific topics in a fun setting. Participants will partake in hands-on experiments in a safe and supervised environment. All children will receive a completion certificate and program t-shirt.

Registration costs $50 and the classes are held from Nov. 5 through Dec. 19.

2019 Fall Pumpkin Decorating – Fall 2019

This one day class will provide everything you need to decorate your amazing pumpkins for Halloween. Prior to decorating, children will partake in some fun and social game activities. Class is structured as a parent and child class. Parent and child will decorate their own pumpkin.

Registration fee for this class is $15.

2019 Santa’s Lil Helper – Fall 2019

Santa is in need of little helpers!!! With the help of Santa’s senior elf, children will create an official elf costume and join Santa in his Christmas Lighting event on December 2nd. Elves will have an exclusive meet & greet and pictures with Santa right before the event.

Registration is $50 and the program runs from Nov. 8 through Dec. 2.