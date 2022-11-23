“The Cheer is Here!” One Enchanted Evening in Old Town Clovis

21ST NOVEMBER 2022-It’s that time of year again for carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, hot chocolate, and Christmas shopping at the best small businesses in Clovis.

Old Town Clovis kicked off the holiday season on November 17th, proclaiming “The Cheer is Here!” with One Enchanted Evening.

Families followed their noses to kettle corn and free hot chocolate, and found their favorite shops and cafes on Pollasky Avenue had filled their windows with festive delights.

Madeline’s Closet had children and adults alike exclaiming “Oh pretty!” at the long sleeved, glittery white gowns in the windows.

Across the street, Cozy Cottage Antiques brought a homestyle feeling with natural wood furniture adorned with blushing Santas.

On the Edge coffee shop got in on the cheer in their usual way: bringing live music to their back patio, where adult guests could relax with a small bite and a glass of beer or wine, and of course their specialty hot drinks. Kitchen Manager Jenna Gonzalez says, “It’s a fun time, it brings the holiday spirit to town.”

The event featured street vendors with handmade gifts, and Buchannan’s very own Jazz Band A played holiday swing at Centennial Plaza while carolers made the rounds up and down the street.

We all know one of the biggest reasons for the season is holiday shopping. Whether you’re looking for contemporary styles, a vintage gift, or something for that friend who has a little of everything, Old Town Clovis can grant all your holiday gift wishes.

Visitors got an early peek at holiday offerings at Revival 23. The decorations went up as soon as that festive feeling hit, on November 1st.

The store is in full swing now, behind the fluffy trees and cozy knitwear in the window, they’ve got scented candles and jewelry placed front and center.

That’s not all they offer– “We do accessories, home decor, we’re kind of a one stop lifestyle store,” Marketing Manager Alexis Darrow says, “and One Enchanted Evening is a really fun small town event that kicks everything off for us.”

Arpi Rosenbery, owner of Rosenbery’s old Town Trading Co. says that One Enchanted Evening gives small businesses the opportunity to really play up that homelike warmth, and welcome guests into a comfortable and friendly environment where a little giving can go a long way.

“It’s kind of been a tradition here that we want it to be like a home, we want to invite people in and make them feel comfortable and offer goodies and snacks to make them feel all warm and fuzzy inside,” Rosenbery says. For the event, Arpi herself baked cookies at home to offer those who entered her store.

Rosenbery’s Old Town Trading Co. offers all kinds of goods: old and new, eclectic and expected. If you’re looking to cross a hard to shop for friend or family member off the list, look no further: “There’s something for everybody,” Rosenberg says.

The cheer is here through the end of the year; and Small Business Saturday is coming up on November 26th, and if you missed the carriage rides, you can catch one every Friday through Sunday until December 18th.