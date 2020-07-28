The Big Fresno Fair will Transition to Drive-thru and Virtual Experiences

Michael Ford
The Big Fresno Fair will be making changes to provide a safe environment for families due to the coronavirus. (Courtesy of The Big Fresno Fair facebook)

The Big Fresno Fair announced that it will pivot from a traditional fair experience to a series of drive-thru and virtual experiences.

Officials said that due to COVID-19, it has forced the fair to reevaluate how it runs the fair.

“Our goal has always been to bring an aspect of this beloved tradition to our community in a healthy and safe manner as guided by our health officials,” said Lauri King, Deputy Manager II, The Big Fresno Fair.

Plans for the fair are still in development, but there will be an expansion of the “Fair Food Feature” events that were held earlier in the year.

As part of the virtual features, there will be a Jr. Livestock Auction, but others were not released as of Tuesday.

“While this year’s Fair experience will be nothing like year’s past, it will still be a fun, worthwhile experience that we hope will bring smiles to the faces of our community – all while continuing to work together to keep everyone safe,” said King

Earlier this month, organizers canceled the Table Mountain Concert Series and refunded tickets.

The fair said it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will consult with local and state health officials and the CDC on plans for the fair in 2021.

Michael graduated from Fresno State in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in print journalism. During his time at the university, he served as sports and managing editor for The Collegian, Fresno State's student-run newspaper. In addition to the Clovis Roundup, Michael has written for The Fresno Bee, the Kingsburg Recorder and Selma Enterprise. He has a passion for sports and can be found on the sidelines at local games, bringing the citizens of Clovis the athletics news they deserve.

