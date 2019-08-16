The Big Book Sale to benefit the Fresno County Public Libraries

From Thursday, Aug. 14 through Sunday, Aug. 18, Fresno County Public Libraries, KSEE24 and the Sierra Vista Mall have partnered up for a fundraiser book sale.

With around 200,000 books (children, fiction or nonfiction), DVD’s and CD’s, the KSEE 24 Book Sale has everything Clovis community members are looking for, but at a big discount.

Prices range from 25 cents to $3.

“This is the ninth year that we have been doing this and it has always been at Sierra Vista Mall,” Friends with the Library volunteer Nancy Kast said. “We usually have two storefronts in the mall where people can come in and buy books or whatever they find, but this year we needed three storefronts because we had so many books donated to us.”

Community members are encouraged to stop by before the final day on Sunday. The book sale will be open until 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.