The 13th annual Clovis Night Out: fun, family, and first responders

On Saturday, September 21, 2024, Clovis is set to host its biggest event of the year—the 13th Annual Clovis Night Out. Starting at 4 p.m. and continuing until dark, the community will come together at David McDonald Park for an evening of fun, food, and family-friendly activities that truly capture the heart of small-town living.

Clovis Night Out is part of a national effort to bring law enforcement and first responders closer to the public. The event provides a unique opportunity for residents to meet the people who help protect and serve their city, while enjoying a wide range of entertainment.

More than 100 local vendors will be on hand, offering everything from delicious food to unique handmade goods. Kids will love the free bounce houses, while adults can enjoy live music performed by Lady & The Tramps. First responders will have police cars, fire trucks, and other vehicles on display, allowing visitors to get an up-close look at the equipment used to keep Clovis safe.

As night falls, the Skye Dreams Drone Light Show will return, offering a breathtaking display of technology and artistry to close out the evening.

With thousands expected to attend this years event, vendors interested in participating in next year’s Clovis Night Out are encouraged to contact the event organizers at tyw@cityofclovis.com. Local businesses have the opportunity to showcase their products and engage with the community in a fun and festive atmosphere.

Clovis Night Out is a celebration of everything that makes this town special—strong community ties, small-town charm, and the joy of coming together. Make sure to join the festivities, meet your neighbors, and enjoy an unforgettable evening in Clovis!