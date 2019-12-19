Teen Arrested after Stealing a Plane and Crashing into Building at Fresno Yosemite Airport

A 17-year-old girl was arrested after officers received a call that someone had stolen a plane Wednesday, Dec. 18 around 7:30 a.m.

The girl managed to break through the airport fences on the West side of the property, away from the airport’s main terminal.

She was able to get into a King Air 200 propeller, a $2 million private plane, start the engine and take a quick joyride before crashing into a fence and hitting a building. The plane never left the ground.

When Fresno Police and airport officials arrived at the scene they found the girl in the pilot’s seat wearing a headset.

According to officials who responded, the girl seemed to be disoriented and uncooperative when they arrested her.

Officials said no one was hurt but there was substantial damage done on both the plane and property.

The 17-year-old was booked into Fresno County Juvenile Hall. Her identity will not be released due to her being a minor.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport Police Chief Drew Bessinger said in a statement:

“The incident occurred in the general aviation section of the airport. No commercial passengers or commercial aircrafts were placed at risk. The female’s motives are still under investigation however, there was no indication of a domestic terrorism related motive. The Fresno International Airport is currently working with the FAA, the FBI, and other authorities to investigate this incident.”

This story will be updated as more information comes to light.