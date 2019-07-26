Taking it to the Streets looks to bring art, design, and food to the community

Centralized in the Old Town Clovis Centennial Plaza area, “Taking it to the Streets 2019” is looking to bring a mixture of amateur art, urban design, and local food to the Clovis community.

Amateur artist will have the chance to display an array of brilliant artwork, while local eateries will have the chance to showcase their abundant favorable food that locals enjoy.

The event is free to community members who want to view the displays, but to take part in the “A Taste of Clovis”, which will enable ticket purchasers to visit participating restaurants to sample their specialties while exploring and utilizing unique on-street parklets, attendees will have to pay a small fee.

“A Taste of Clovis” will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the deadline for the application is July 31, 2019.

Proceeds will benefit the Clovis Culinary Center and the event is set to take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

The event planners are still looking for local artists to help paint the piano displays for the event.

“The City of Clovis invites local artists and piano enthusiasts to submit a design for our Taking it to the Streets 2019. The piano will be displayed for the month of September in Old Town Clovis as part of an initiative to build the capacity and support the development of public art within the region.”

To sign up, download an application here.