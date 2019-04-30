‘Taking it to the Streets’ festival set for September

The City of Clovis is in the early stages of organizing its annual urban design and food festival.

Normally held in the spring, this year’s “Taking it to the Streets” event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

The free, one-of-a-kind event is designed to celebrate a mixture of amateur art, urban design, and local food in the Centennial Plaza area of Old Town Clovis.

Ultimately, the idea is centered around 10-by-20-foot parking spaces temporarily transformed into lounging areas or “parklets” for the public to enjoy, says city planner Bryan Araki.

“‘Taking it to the Streets’ originated from some of the design parklets that other cities are doing in urban areas like San Francisco,” Araki told Clovis Roundup ahead of last year’s event. “It’s really to take a parking stall out of play for a weekend and put parklets in place, which are really like a float but the people move rather than the floats.”

Participants will include professional designers and local organizations who will provide a “metropolitan design to promote the experience of urban living,” according to the event page on the City of Clovis website.

In addition, local artists will have the opportunity to display their work while local eateries will have the chance to showcase their culinary specialties in the food samping portion of the festivities.

While this event is free for spectators to view the on-street parklets and art displays, tickets will be available for the “A Taste of Clovis” food sampling program which allows ticket buyers to sample food from participating restaurants as explore the exhibits.

For more information, visit the City of Clovis’ website or Facebook page.