Taking it to the Streets coming this fall to Old Town Clovis

Are you a fan of urban design? Coming this fall to Old Town Clovis’ Centennial Plaza is Taking it to the Streets, an urban design, art, and food festival.

The festival began three years ago as a one-day event to promote urban design in Old Town Clovis. “Old Town has always been a place to gather and enjoy the festivities. This event helps to celebrate Old Town’s diversity and community pride,” Karey Cha, an event organizer, explained.

The event evolved from displaying only urban design projects, parklets, and artists’ work to having more urban design parklets, art, pianos, food, and live entertainment at Centennial Plaza.

All parklets generally fit 10 to 15 people, and each one is family friendly. According to Cha, there have been giant Jenga sets, giant Connect Four, and other activities in the parklets.

As a part of this year’s festival, local artists and piano enthusiasts are invited to submit designs for pianos. And, the pianos will be displayed throughout the month of September in Old Town Clovis as part of an initiative to support the development of public art within the region.

“It’s a fun addition that we wanted to include with the urban design movement,” Cha said. “Now, we are reaching out to the community to help provide pianos; we want to help people get rid of unwanted pianos and collect them to provide to any local artist who is interested in design competition.”

The piano design participants can paint or reconstruct the pianos to best fit their artistic vision.

Additionally, there will be a silent auction for the pianos.

Applications for the piano design competition will be accepted until August 16. People of all ages are welcome to participate.

Taking it to the Streets will be happening on Sept. 21, 2019 with free admission.