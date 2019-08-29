Tagua Fair Trade to Open Pop-up Shop in Downtown Clovis

Tagua Fair Trade (DeWitt Building at 453 Pollasky) will be opening a Pop-up shop in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Tagua features a unique array of handmade gifts created by artists from around the world. All items are hand-made by women and other marginalized artisans and producers from more than 30 developing countries.

Clovis community members will have a chance to purchase various items on September 14; jewelry from India, Peru and Nepal, along with colorful saris repurposed into scarves, purses and pouches.

For more information, go to taguafairtrade.org or find TaguaFairTrade on Facebook or Instagram.