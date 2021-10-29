SWAT Responds to Domestic Violence Incident

October 27, 2021–10 p.m., Clovis Police received a call of a domestic disturbance occurring in the 2000 block of Bedford Ave.

The report came from the victim who was able to leave their residence and made the report to Clovis PD from another location. Officers was able to meet with the victim at the location.

After a short interview, the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Jake Chavarria. The suspect would be wanted for multiple domestic violence-related felonies.

Chavarria also has a long criminal history and a firearm known to be in the home. Due to those reasons, SWAT was called to the residence to assist in the arrest of the suspect.

However, Chavarria was not home at the time. Clovis Police detectives began looking at several locations where the suspect might be. Chavarria was eventually found at a family member’s home in the northeast Fresno area and was arrested without incident.

Chavarria is currently being booked into Fresno County Jail for multiple felonies that include Corporal injury to a spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment, child endangerment, terrorist threats, assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance regarding domestic violence, please call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-HELP, or law enforcement 24 hours a day.