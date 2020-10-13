Suspected Thieves go on Shopping Spree after Burglarizing Car

On October 4, a vehicle was burglarized in the area of Gettysburg and Clovis Avenues, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Later, an unidentified man and woman were caught on video surveillance using the victim’s debit card at stores and restaurants in the area.

If any one has information regarding the identity of the suspects, please contact the Fresno Sheriff Detective Jared Hixon at (559) 600-8061 or email jared.hixson@fresnosheriff.org.

Residents can also call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 and remain anonymous. Any tip or information that leads to an arrest, can be eligible for a cash reward.

Reference case #20-11229.