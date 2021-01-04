Suspected Thief Wanted for Breaking into Trailer

The Clovis Police Department is looking to identify a theft suspect who broke into a vehicle trailer and stealing property at a business.

The incident took place at 4 a.m. on December 15 near Gettysburg and Clovis Avenues.

Video surveillance from the business showed the suspect breaking a water pipe and using it to pry open a trailer before stealing property and getting away.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2556 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

CPD Case 20-73673.