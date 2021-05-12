Suspect Wanted for Assaulting Security Guard at OTC Bar

🚨 #Wanted Do you recognize this felony battery suspect? 📞 @ValleyCrimeStop (559) 498-STOP

📱 Tip using our “Clovis Police” app.

📱 DM us on social media. CPD Case 21-26829. pic.twitter.com/GNIZlHyf5j — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) May 11, 2021

Clovis Police is searching for a male suspect who was captured on surveillance assaulting a security guard at a bar before fleeing with two unidentified females in Old Town Clovis.

The incident occurred at Old Town Saloon on April 29 at approximately 11:45 p.m.

In the video posted by Clovis PD, while leaving the bar, the suspect bumped into a gate and the security guard. Immediately, the suspect punches the security guard knocking him down to the ground before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a hispanic male with a heavy build. He is wanted for felony “aggravated battery”.

If you have any information, contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2800 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

