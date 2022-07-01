Suspect Arrested in Mall Shooting

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, officers responded to the Sierra Vista Mall just after 10pm for report of a shooting that had occurred.

As two small groups of juveniles and young adults were having a verbal confrontation outside of the mall, an involved juvenile was shot in the leg.

Detectives investigated the incident following up on tips and evidence collected at the scene, including surveillance footage

On Thursday evening, our Detectives arrested 18-year-old Aiden Seibert of Clovis without incident.

Seibert was arrested in a car during a traffic stop, and was found to be in possession of a loaded privately manufactured 9mm handgun with no serial number, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun”.

The gun also had an illegal high-capacity magazine. Seibert was booked into Fresno County Jail for assault with a firearm and charges related to the illegal ghost gun and high capacity magazine.

The investigation showed that the altercation and shooting was not gang related, and there were no other arrests.