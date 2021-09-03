Suspect Arrested for Robbing Ride Share Driver

September 1, 2021–Clovis Police dispatch received a report of a robbery at a shopping center by Shaw and Sunnyside Avenues just after 4 p.m.

Clovis PD officers arrived within two minutes of the call. With the assistance from the victim, they were able to subdue the suspect nearby.

According to Clovis PD, the caller and victim is a ride share driver who picked up the suspect near Ashlan and Blackstone Avenue in Fresno. When near Shaw and Armstrong area, the suspect pulled out a pair of scissors and held it to the victim’s neck and demanded money.

The victim was able to pull off into the shopping center at Shaw and Sunnyside Avenues where a struggle ensued. The victim was cut on the chin with the scissors during the struggle.

The suspect was able to steal some cash and slashed the victim’s tires before walking away.

Clovis PD identified the suspect as 39-year-old Rachel James of Coarsegold. She was booked into Fresno County Jail for felony charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and vandalism. She was also on probation in Madera County for assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was released.