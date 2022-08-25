Suspect Arrested for Multiple Overnight Thefts & Stolen Vehicles

On the morning of August 24, detectives served a search warrant at a home in Fresno and arrested a suspect regarding multiple cases in east Clovis.

The investigation began in April 2022 when multiple Clovis residents began reporting a suspicious male checking door handles in the middle of the night, mostly in southeast Clovis.

According to reports, the male would ride down the street using a skateboard or bicycle checking door handles of parked vehicles and stealing what he could. Multiple vehicles were stolen when keys were also left inside.

Since April, Clovis Police Department detectives believe that this suspect is responsible for over 20 separate thefts and was able to arrest him for several of them.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Alexander Valdez of Fresno. Valdez has been booked into Fresno County Jail for two counts of grand theft auto, two thefts, and six counts of prowling.

Valdez is also on parole for felony battery. He is described as a Hispanic male adult, about 5’10, with a thin build.

Detectives are asking Clovis residents who have been the victim of a theft that occurred in the overnight hours by an unknown male on a skateboard or bicycle to call them, as they believe there are additional victims.

Detectives are also asking for any home video surveillance in the east, and specifically southeast Clovis since April, that shows this suspect.

To speak to the detective overseeing these cases, please call the Clovis Police Department non-emergency phone number at (559) 324-2800 and ask for Detective Puente.

The Clovis Police Department would like to remind citizens to make sure their vehicles are locked and secured when parking them, even in front of their own homes. Exterior or motion-censored lighting on the outside of your homes, burglar alarms, and being observant are also deterrents. All stolen vehicles were eventually located and returned to their owners.