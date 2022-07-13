Suspect Arrested Following Officer-Involved Shooting

On Tuesday, July 12, just after 10:00 P.M., officers made contact with a suspect who had been reported to be armed with a firearm in front of a home near El Paso/Burl.

During the confrontation, officers on scene shot the suspect with their department issued firearms.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is now facing felony charges. The suspect is a 48-year-old white male from Clovis and is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

No officers were injured during this incident. The area where the officer-involved shooting occurred was closed for several hours overnight while our Detectives, Crime Scene personnel, and investigators with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office investigated the circumstances.

The two Clovis Police Officers who shot their firearms are on paid administrative leave as per policy.

Our department is working with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office as they complete their independent investigation, as with any officer-involved shooting.

To remain transparent with our community, we will be releasing additional information regarding this incident, including body-worn camera footage, next week.