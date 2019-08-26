Sudz in the City to celebrate 25th Anniversary in Clovis

On Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, Old Town Clovis (Centennial Plaza) will host Sudz in the City as the event celebrates their 25th year.

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sudz in the City (a brew fest) will feature unlimited sampling from dozens of craft breweries with a purchase of a ticket (over 30 different breweries to choose from) and there will also be non-beers and other drinks for community members.

To go along with the brewery tasting, there will be live music from One Hot Minute, Q-Pop Radio and Lost Highway.

Ticket Prices:

$25.00 per ticket Early Bird Special (SOLD OUT)

$30.00 per ticket through day prior to event (September 13th)

$35.00 per ticket day of at the gate only (September 14th, cash and credit card accepted)

$10.00 Designated Driver tickets sold day of at the gate

To purchase a ticket, click on the link to purchase or for more information.