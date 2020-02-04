Student Art Exhibition at CVMD Honors MLK

In the lobby at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District building, there is a stunning exhibit featuring art by various Fresno County students in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose legacy was observed this past Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The exhibit is titled “The Dream 2020: The Future Begins Today” and depicts many heartwarming student interpretations of Dr. King’s principles of unity, respect and civil rights for all.



Clovis High freshman Payton Hiester and Ayer Elementary fifth grader Orian Garcia won Best of Show.

Loren Pangilinan of Kastner Intermediate and Daisy Moadab of Valley Oak Elementary were recognized as runner ups.

Honorable mentions went to Rebekah Nazaroff of Kerman Middle School, and Lan Nguyen and Macayla Sevilla, both sixth graders at Cedarwood Elementary.

Tuesday, Feb. 4 is the last day to view the art. CVMD is located at 808 4th St.