Stay Safe and Celebrate Fourth of July Weekend Responsibly

Clovis, Calif. – The Clovis Police Department reminds drivers to plan ahead and celebrate the holiday safely and responsibly.

Tomorrow, Friday, July 1, 2022, Clovis Police will be holding a DUI checkpoint at a location within the city limits. Also, this weekend and through Monday, July 4, officers on patrol will be looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

In 2020, nearly 500 people were killed in crashes throughout the country during the Fourth of July weekend. Of those deadly crashes, 41% involved alcohol.

According to AAA Southern California, more than five million Californians will travel over the 4th of July holiday. With most traveling by car, allow extra time to get to your destination.

While some festivities may include alcohol, driving under the influence also includes impairment from prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana. Do your research and be informed about how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.

If you are hosting friends and family for barbecues and watching fireworks shows, offer nonalcoholic drinks for designated sober drivers and monitor who is drinking. If you see people leaving who have been drinking, offer to have them stay the night or make arrangements for them to take a sober ride home.

If you see someone who appears impaired or driving recklessly, call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.