State’s best track & field athletes head to Clovis for the CIF Track and Field Championships

The state’s top high school track and field competitors will converge this weekend at the 2019 CIF State Track and Field Championships at Clovis Unified’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, and all will be vying to be named California’s very best.

Clovis North High standout jumper Caleb Foster will pursue four gold medals, having earned first-place in last weekend’s qualifier in the 110-meter high hurdles, long jump, triple jump and boys 4×100 relay. From Buchanan High, teammate throwers Christian Johnson and Kyler Van Grouw will both be seeking top places in shot put and discus.

This will mark the 11th year Clovis Unified has hosted the state finals, and this year promises plenty of action as the track had a new Beynon Hobart, high-performance surface installed just last month.

On Friday, May 24, the state championship field qualifying events kick off at 3 p.m., and racers will take to the track starting at 5 p.m. Finals will be held Saturday, May 25, with field events at 4:30 p.m. and races starting at 6 p.m.

Clovis Unified athletes to watch include:

From Buchanan High: Shelby Daniele, senior, 100m, 200m; Meagen Lowe, senior, 1600m, 3200m; Corie Smith, junior, 3200m; Lauren Fowler, sophomore, 100m, long jump; Aleeza Hassan, senior, 300m hurdles; Alexa Dandridge, sophomore, 300m hurdles; Hannah Butler, freshman, high jump; Haley Barham, senior, pole vault; Taylor Hohenbrink, senior, pole vault; Helen Chu, sophomore, long jump; Haley Abirached, senior, triple jump; Maren Butler, senior, shot put; Austin Gillen, sophomore, 400m; Cristian Barnes, sophomore, 400m; Ronnie Barrett, junior, 800m; Clark Donaghy, sophomore, 300m hurdles; Caleb Pouliot, sophomore, pole vault; Christian Johnson, senior, shot put, discus; Kyler Van Grouw, junior, shot put, discus; and girls 4x100m relay (Lauren Fowler, Shelby Daniele, Logan Winter, Aleeza Hassan, Layla Clay and Mareesa Gatzka).

From Clovis High: Bryan Trujillo, junior, 800m; boys 4x100m relay (Nathan Johnson, Julius Grant, Sebastian Criego, Reef Dove, Cody Gale and Jordan Viloria);

From Clovis East High: Alessandra Quisado, senior, 100m hurdles; Enrique Quinonez, senior, high jump;

From Clovis North High: Caleb Foster, junior, 110m hurdles, long jump, triple jump, 400-relay; Takiya Cenci, freshman, 200m; 400m; Alyssa Orr, junior, 400m; Tatum Zinkin, freshman, 800m; Miliana Perez, freshman, 1600m; Naythn Scruggs, senior, 100m; Isaiah Galindo, junior 1600m, 3200m; boys 4x100m relay (Natyhn Scruggs, Brandon Ralls, Tyler Ximines, Caleb Foster, Jake Parnagian and Towasin Akindele) and girls 4x100m relay (Tiara Adeniji, Kira Oliver, Takiya Cenci, Tatum Holloway, Jada Brooks and Grace Johnson).

From Clovis West High: Elizabeth Funk, senior, pole vault; Dante Chachere, senior, long jump;

