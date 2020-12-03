State to Issue New Stay-At-Home Order over ICU Capacity

In a press conference earlier today, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new limited Stay-At-Home order based on ICU capacity.
The order details that if a county’s ICU capacity falls below 15%, a three week Stay-At-Home order will be issued.
For Fresno County, it has not yet fallen below the 15%. However, as COVID-19 positive cases continue to increase, the county’s ICU capacity is expected to fall under 15% within the next few days.
If the regional Stay-At-Home order is implemented, the following industries must close:
- Indoor and outdoor playgrounds
- Indoor recreational facilities
- Hair salons and barbershops
- Personal care services
- Museums, zoos, and aquariums
- Movie theaters
- Wineries
- Bars, breweries, and distilleries
- Family entertainment centers
- Cardrooms and satellite wagering
- Limited services
- Live audience sports
- Amusement parks
The following industries listed will be able to remain open but with modifications:
- Outdoor recreational facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.
- Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.
- Shopping centers: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.
- Hotels and lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.
- Restaurants: Allow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery.
- Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.
- Places of worship and political expression: Allow outdoor services only.
- Entertainment production including professional sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.
The following listed are allowed to remain open when a remote option is not possible with appropriate COVID-19 health guidelines:
- Critical infrastructure
- Schools that are already open for in-person learning
- Non-urgent medical and dental care
- Child care and pre-K
Once implemented, the Stay-At-Home order will be in effect for three weeks and be evaluated on a weekly basis afterwards.
For more information, visit www.covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.