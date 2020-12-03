State to Issue New Stay-At-Home Order over ICU Capacity

By
CR Staff
-

In a press conference earlier today, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new limited Stay-At-Home order based on ICU capacity.  

The order details that if a county’s ICU capacity falls below 15%, a three week Stay-At-Home order will be issued.

For Fresno County, it has not yet fallen below the 15%. However, as COVID-19 positive cases continue to increase, the county’s ICU capacity is expected to fall under 15% within the next few days. 

If the regional Stay-At-Home order is implemented, the following industries must close:

  • Indoor and outdoor playgrounds
  • Indoor recreational facilities
  • Hair salons and barbershops
  • Personal care services
  • Museums, zoos, and aquariums
  • Movie theaters
  • Wineries
  • Bars, breweries, and distilleries
  • Family entertainment centers
  • Cardrooms and satellite wagering
  • Limited services
  • Live audience sports
  • Amusement parks

The following industries listed will be able to remain open but with modifications:

  • Outdoor recreational facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.
  • Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. 
  • Shopping centers: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.
  • Hotels and lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.
  • Restaurants: Allow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery.
  • Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible. 
  • Places of worship and political expression: Allow outdoor services only.
  • Entertainment production including professional sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

The following listed are allowed to remain open when a remote option is not possible with appropriate COVID-19 health guidelines:

  • Critical infrastructure 
  • Schools that are already open for in-person learning
  • Non-urgent medical and dental care
  • Child care and pre-K

Once implemented, the Stay-At-Home order will be in effect for three weeks and be evaluated on a weekly basis afterwards. 

For more information, visit www.covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here