State to Issue New Stay-At-Home Order over ICU Capacity

In a press conference earlier today, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new limited Stay-At-Home order based on ICU capacity.

The order details that if a county’s ICU capacity falls below 15%, a three week Stay-At-Home order will be issued.

For Fresno County, it has not yet fallen below the 15%. However, as COVID-19 positive cases continue to increase, the county’s ICU capacity is expected to fall under 15% within the next few days.

If the regional Stay-At-Home order is implemented, the following industries must close:

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Indoor recreational facilities

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Movie theaters

Wineries

Bars, breweries, and distilleries

Family entertainment centers

Cardrooms and satellite wagering

Limited services

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

The following industries listed will be able to remain open but with modifications:

Outdoor recreational facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Shopping centers: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Hotels and lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.

Restaurants: Allow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery.

Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Places of worship and political expression: Allow outdoor services only.

Entertainment production including professional sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

The following listed are allowed to remain open when a remote option is not possible with appropriate COVID-19 health guidelines:

Critical infrastructure

Schools that are already open for in-person learning

Non-urgent medical and dental care

Child care and pre-K

Once implemented, the Stay-At-Home order will be in effect for three weeks and be evaluated on a weekly basis afterwards.

For more information, visit www.covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.