State to issue new guidance for more businesses to reopen

The state of California will be releasing guidance that Fresno County will use to allow more businesses to reopen, according to a news release from the city of Clovis.

The list of sectors that are expected to receive guidance for reopening include: schools, day camps, revised day care, bars, zoos, wineries, museums, gyms, camping and casinos and card rooms.

According to the city, it is expected that Fresno County will issue clarifying details and information a few days after the state releases guidance that will give business a path forward to reopening.

“Now is the time to start implementing reopening plans that you may have and assess anything that may be a hindrance,” the release said.

The guidance from the state will likely be released on California’s official COVID-19 website, covid19.ca.gov.