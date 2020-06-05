State to issue new guidance for more businesses to reopen

By
Michael Ford
-

The state of California will be releasing guidance that Fresno County will use to allow more businesses to reopen, according to a news release from the city of Clovis.

The list of sectors that are expected to receive guidance for reopening include: schools, day camps, revised day care, bars, zoos, wineries, museums, gyms, camping and casinos and card rooms.

According to the city, it is expected that Fresno County will issue clarifying details and information a few days after the state releases guidance that will give business a path forward to reopening.

“Now is the time to start implementing reopening plans that you may have and assess anything that may be a hindrance,” the release said.

The guidance from the state will likely be released on California’s official COVID-19 website, covid19.ca.gov.

Michael Ford
Michael Ford
Michael graduated from Fresno State in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in print journalism. During his time at the university, he served as sports and managing editor for The Collegian, Fresno State’s student-run newspaper. In addition to the Clovis Roundup, Michael has written for The Fresno Bee, the Kingsburg Recorder and Selma Enterprise. He has a passion for sports and can be found on the sidelines at local games, bringing the citizens of Clovis the athletics news they deserve.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR