State OKs for Nail Salons for Indoor Operations

Effective immediately, California has approved for all nail salons to operate indoors with modifications regardless of tiers.

With this announcement, Nail Salons can now join other personal care service industries like Barbershops and Hair Salons.

Salons must be compliant with the state’s COVID-19 health guidelines that include the use of face covers, disposable gloves, spread appointments, disinfecting, and other types of safety precautions for employees and their patrons.

For more information on health guidelines for personal care services, go to https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/checklist-expanded-personal-care-services–en.pdf.