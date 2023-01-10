State of Emergency declared for Fresno County Monday Jan. 9

Krystle Nozartash

January 9, 2023: Fresno County declared a State of Emergency Monday Jan. 9 as rain floods and roads crumble from the atmospheric river storm.

The storm has impacted roads with flooding and hazards all of which is a threat to human safety and property, according to the Fresno County media release last night.

As of Monday, over 4,000 sandbags were given out to the Clovis residents from the Clovis Corporation Yard self-service sandbag fill station.

PG&E has gathered thousands of Utility crews to meet at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds, from across the country to assist in storm-related outages throughout California.

Some hazards Monday’s storm has caused are fallen trees, one which is on Sunnyside between Bullard and Barstow Avenue. The city’s Public Utilities are helping clear.

That’s not the least of it as more rain rolls through Tuesday.

Clovis Rotary Park’s game field on Barstow and Minnewawa is puddling up, but the geese don’t seem to mind.

It is normal for gutters to fill up to the curb tops, as part of the drainage process with this amount of rain.

Crews are actively working to keep our storm drains and gutters free from leaves, branches, and other debris.

“Our City of Clovis public utilities crews are top notch,” said City of Clovis Manager, John Holt. “Many worked throughout the weekend and around the clock responding to issues and preparing for this next round of rain. We appreciate their efforts to help make our streets safe for drivers.”

The City of Clovis is working closely with the Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District (FMFCD), coordinating efforts to move water into temporary flooding basins with capacity.

Roads will remain hazardous and the Clovis Police Department wants to remind people of the safety tips during the heavy rain.

-Slow down.

-Never drive through water covering the road.

-Use low beam lights.

-Use windshield wipers & defrosters.

-Increase your following distance.

-Do not use cruise control