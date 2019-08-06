State of California to hire 393 extra seasonal firefighters

California Governor Gavin Newsome recently announced the state will bring on over 390 firefighters for the fire season.

While inspecting 35 state-wide high priority vegetation projects, which were out into place to help ease the likelihood of forest fires in fire-prone communities, Newsome announced the plan.

Out of the 35, 33 are set to be completed by December and extra firefighters, the project could finish sooner rather than later.

The new hires will be spread throughout the any engines in the state of California.