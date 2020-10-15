State Approves CUSD for In-Class Learning

In the afternoon on October 14, the Clovis Unified School District heard good news they have been anticipating.

The waiver application that was submitted on September 30, requesting in-person instruction for elementary level, has been approved by the State Department of Public Health.

“Today’s welcome news that our waiver has been approved validates the extensive plan our team has created to wrap our students and staff in multiple health and safety measures so that we can confidently return to on-site instruction soon,” says Eimear O’Farrell, Superintendent of CUSD.

This means that students for every elementary school will be able to go back to school with new health and safety protocols.

“This is an important step forward in our journey,” says O’Farrell.

Apart from the re-opening are the safety protocols: physical distancing, increased disinfection, face coverings at all times, and temperature and health screenings.

Plans for secondary school will start as soon as elementary school starts up again.

“Our work since March has been a whole team effort to make the leap to online learning. I am extremely proud of our educational team for their constant focus on the academic, physical, and emotional well-being of our students every step of the way, “ says O’Farrell.

In the last Clovis Unified School Board meeting, a Hybrid Schedule was proposed to avoid overcrowding in the classroom. That plan has been adopted and will look like a split schedule for students to avoid contact and maintain social distancing.

Yesterday, Reyburn Intermediate School staff welcomed back a small group of students by cheering them on while they walked around on the campus for the first time in a while.