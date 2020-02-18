St. Jude Children’s Hospital To Break Ground on New Dream Home

The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is teaming up with De Young Properties and FOX 26 to break ground for its Dream Home Giveaway Feb. 18.

The groundbreaking takes place at 6:45 a.m. at 4235 Alamos Ave. in The Highlands by De Young development.

Local trade partners, sponsors, and vendors will attend the event, in addition to city councilmember Bob Whalen, who is expected to give a speech.

Attendees will learn how they can reserve a $100 ticket to be entered in a raffle drawing to win the dream house or other prizes. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit St. Jude and its efforts to fight childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Tickets will be limited.

St. Jude’s Dream Home Giveaway has raised more than $460 million nationwide and is one of the hospital’s largest single-event fundraisers.

The Dream Home Giveaway program has built more than 500 homes around the country, each with a market value between $300,000 and $700,000. All homes are constructed using donated or discounted products from local and national sponsors.

Visit dreamhome.org for more information.