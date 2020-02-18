St. Jude Children’s Hospital To Break Ground on New Dream Home

By
Ron Camacho
-
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has built more than 500 homes nationwide.(Photo Courtesy of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)

The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is teaming up with De Young Properties and FOX 26 to break ground for its Dream Home Giveaway Feb. 18. 

The groundbreaking takes place at 6:45 a.m. at 4235 Alamos Ave. in The Highlands by De Young development.

Local trade partners, sponsors, and vendors will attend the event, in addition to city councilmember Bob Whalen, who is expected to give a speech.

Attendees will learn how they can reserve a $100 ticket to be entered in a raffle drawing to win the dream house or other prizes. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit St. Jude and its efforts to fight childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Tickets will be limited. 

St. Jude’s Dream Home Giveaway has raised more than $460 million nationwide and is one of the hospital’s largest single-event fundraisers. 

The Dream Home Giveaway program has built more than 500 homes around the country, each with a market value between $300,000 and $700,000. All homes are constructed using donated or discounted products from local and national sponsors.

Visit dreamhome.org for more information. 

Ron Camacho
Ron Camacho
Ron Camacho was born and raised in Clovis. He attended Clovis High School and graduated from CSU Fresno in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications and Journalism. Before joining the Roundup, Ron wrote for Pollstar Magazine and the Sanger Herald. He has a deep appreciation for the arts and is a lover of music, cinema and storytelling. When he’s not busy looking for his next story, Ron enjoys taking weekend expeditions to the beach or mountains to practice landscape photography.

