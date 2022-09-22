Special Presentations Make Up Latest CUSD School Board Meeting

Clovis High Theater Arts Program Performs in Front of School Board

First, a special presentation was brought to the school board by new coordinator of Visual and Performing Arts Geoffrey “Jeff” Dean. The extraordinary exhibition, while short, was packed with theatrics and stunning visual demonstration springing from Clovis High School students.

The showcase of course was a performance by the cast members from the upcoming production “Tuck Everlasting”. Under the direction of Megan Hamilton, the cast executed amazing choreography and vocals in front of a large board room during the school board meeting.

“It is a privilege and an honor to serve the district, staff, students, and teachers in this new role that I have,” began Dean before a short pause, “…and tonight you are going to have a great time.”

He then brought out the Clovis High cast by announcing them as needing a “Partner in Crime”, one of the musical numbers the cast performed for the crowd along with “Join the Parade”.

Performances of the play by the “Drama Den” will run from September 30th-October 1st and October 6th-8th at 7:30 P.M. with a matinee October 1st at 2 P.M.

“Tuck Everlasting” will be the first Visual and Performing Arts presentation of the 2022-2023 school year for Clovis Unified.

CUSD Plant Operations Honored at School Board Meeting

The CUSD School Board then turned on a dime and honored another important factor to the Clovis Unified School District in their Plant Operations Team. The Plant Operations Team consists of the maintenance crew in charge of grounds across Clovis Unified including all elementary, middle and high schools.

Denver Stairs brought out the Plant Operations Team to be honored and called them the district’s “championship team” when referring to the importance that the Plant Operations Team has on the school district.

Over 400 people collectively are a part of the Plant Operations Team, but only a few representatives were present at the school board meeting to be honored for their efforts. They then passed by the school board members and shook the hand of each in effort to honor their work.

Dr. Stephen Fogg remembered a time when he was in junior high and gave a real life example of how members of the Plant Operations Team can have a positive effect on students.

“I remember one time sitting and waiting for my mom [to pick me up from school], and one of the custodians came up and kind of sat by me and just kind of talked to me for a little bit and I would remember he always would remember my name after that and he would say ‘Hi’ to me. And that made a difference to me….To this day, I’m sixty years old, I remember that from junior high.”

From the eyes of a now school board member, a memory such as this shows that everyone can have an impact on a child, and the future that they hold in their minds and in their hearts.