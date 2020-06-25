Speaker sale turns into armed robbery near Clovis home

Clovis Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a home near Alluvial and Minnewawa Avenues Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery near 800 N. Cherry Lane just after noon, Lt. James Munro said.

Investigators said that shots were reportedly fired after a sale for speakers using social media had gone bad. No injuries were reported, police said.

Clovis Police said via a tweet that they are looking for a smaller red SUV that could be the suspect’s vehicle.

As the suspects were leaving with the speakers, they fired shots and fled the area.

A part of Alluvial between Minnewawa and Nees was closed by police.

Authorities are asking those with information on the incident to contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.