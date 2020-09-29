Soroptimist of Clovis Looking for Next Award Recipient

If you are a woman in need of financial help to boost your education, this news could be for you.

Soroptimist of Clovis will provide a $1,000 cash award to a deserving recipient through the Live Your Dream program.

Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the award.

On the website, you will find the list of qualifications for applicants, information about the program, and learn about how this global association empowers women through education.

Recipients can use the award for tuition, books, childcare, carfare, or any other education-related expense.

Founded in 2000, the Clovis club is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global organization that improves women’s lives. Each year Soroptimist distributes more than $2.6 million in educational grants to about 1,700 women worldwide.

Clovis members join with almost 80,000 Soroptimists in about 120 countries and territories to contribute time and financial support to community- based projects benefiting women and girls. It provides the resources they need to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects.

“The impact that this award has had on our lives and on my own feeling of empowerment has been huge,” said Dawn, a past recipient of the Live Your Dream Award.

Overcoming obstacles and realizing women’s true potential through education. This is what the Soroptimist movement is all about.

“I will be more than a teacher and a second mother to my students,” said Rochelle, who is currently working toward a bachelor’s of science degree in education and is scheduled to graduate in 2021.” I will help them find value in life no matter how difficult it can be…and help others the way kind-hearted people are helping me now.”

The deadline for applications is November 15, 2020.

To apply, visit soroptimist.org, under the Our Work tab and click on Live Your Dream Awards. Want to talk with a person? Contact Judith Preuss at 559-324-9745 or judithpreuss1752@gmail.com.

This year the annual fundraiser, Denim & Diamonds, will be held virtually on Thursday, October 29.