Soroptimist of Clovis Inspires Girls with “Dream It Be It” Conference

Soroptimist International of Clovis (SIC) held their fifth “Dream It Be It” Conference for high school girls on April 21, 2022, at Clovis East High School. A record-setting sixty students from eight area high schools attended the Soroptimist-sponsored event.

Soroptimist means “best for women” — women at their best helping other women to be their best. It’s a volunteer organization for business and professional women who work to improve the lives of women and girls through financial scholarships and educational programs. Their program “Dream It Be It” aims to enable high school girls to accomplish their career goals.

“The CUSD Transition Program and Print Shop have been huge supporters, and the Kiwanis Club of Clovis provides generous financial support,” said Soroptimist Linda Gillis, chair of the conference.

The meeting was interactive and informative. “I’ve made new friends I would not have otherwise met,” said one guest. “It helps to compare ideas with other people.”

Refreshments were available before and after lunch; raffles and door prizes were given out during breaks.

Attendees sat in small groups at tables; each table had a mentor. Participants received a gift bag; inside was a workbook guide to reaching successful goals.

Each girl wrote down her individual values and objectives and then learned about possible obstacles and their solutions, resilience, and how to develop a plan for success.

Guest speaker Heidi Isner, Director of the Kings River Conservancy and Stewardship Coordinator for the Sierra Foothill Conservancy, shared with her audience her career journey and experiences working with wildlife. “Never turn your back on a mountain lion,” she said.

Asked what advice she would give someone facing obstacles or challenges, Isner said, “Become who you are meant to be. You can break the cycle you are in.

“So many times I felt like giving up, and I would always think what would happen if I stopped trying, what’s the alternative. That’s my number one thing – where am I going to be if I don’t at least try.”

During the career rotation portion of the workshop, girls could speak with women who worked in careers such as Civil Engineering, Aeronautics, Medical, Behavioral Health, and Nature Conservancy, among others. They asked questions and received real-life career information that included job pros and cons, compulsory education, salary, and advancement opportunities.

The Soroptimist organization is global. Members volunteer to make dreams come true by improving the lives of girls and women through education.

For more information, visit siclovis.org.