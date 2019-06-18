Soroptimist International Sixth Grade Citizenship Awards

Twelve CUSD Sixth Graders recently received Citizenship Certificates from Soroptimist International of Clovis. The Citizenship Awards were based on good classroom conduct, participation with other students, and overall good and completed homework. The students were nominated by their teacher.

Soroptimist International of Clovis invites all sixth-grade teachers to participate in the program and the certificates are handed out at the end-of-the year ceremony.

Students receiving certificates from Tarpey Elementary were Kaitlin Rios, Robert Coleman, Alondra Hernandez, Genesis Giannopulos and Andrew Rieffel; from Nelson Elementary: Annabel Saenz and Allyah Guerrero; from Red Bank Elementary: Moses Garcia and Alyssa Kent; and from Mountain View Elementary: Natalie Perez, Divya Momidi and Dylan Gray.

To participate in the annual Soroptimist Sixth Grade Citizenship Certificate Program, watch for the Teacher’s notification bulletin at CUSD in April 2020.

Story was contributed by Judith Preuss.